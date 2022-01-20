20-year-old Woodland woman identified in deadly crash off El Camino Avenue

The Sacramento County Coroners Office identified 20-year-old Damaris Gonzalez as the victim in Tuesday's deadly crash on I-80 near El Camino Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroners Office identified 20-year-old Damaris Gonzalez as the victim in Tuesday's deadly crash on I-80 near El Camino Avenue.

Law enforcement discovered a Chrysler 300 sedan down an embankment just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The driver hit a tree and Gonzalez died upon impact.

"A vehicle had traveled off the roadway into a ditch hidden by some bushes and trees," CHP Sgt. Jeff Carlisle said at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Carlisle added the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. CHP is also working to determine when the crash happened.

CHP don't believe it took place on Tuesday morning. Her sister, Aileen Gonzalez, posted to social media this past weekend saying Damaris Gonzalez had been missing since the Saturday before the crash.

Gonzalez's family started a Go Fund Me to pay for funeral expenses can be found HERE.

