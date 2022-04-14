Sacramento band Dance Gavin Dance announce death of longtime bassist

"We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," the band said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento rock band Dance Gavin Dance announced on social media the death of their bassist.

According to the post, Tim Feerick passed away Wednesday, April 13.

"We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," the post reads.

The band was scheduled to kick-off a spring tour with a daylong festival in their hometown, Swanfest at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, on April 23. The status of that show and tour will be released at a later time.

"We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss," the statement says.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10