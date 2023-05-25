Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg won't run for third term

Darrell Steinberg says he has another year and a half of his second term. He's spent six and a half years as Sacramento's mayor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Darrell Steinberg said Thursday he won't run for a third term as Sacramento mayor.

"It's actually a very positive decision and a happy decision for me. There is a season for everything in life and it's now the season for me to do other things that hopefully will help people because that's what this is about, and that's what it is always about," Steinberg said.

Steinberg says he has another year and a half of his second term. He has spent six and a half years as Sacramento's mayor since he was elected in 2016.

"Being mayor has been a joy, it's been a joy. Because there have been so many moments where I've seen the city's resilience, where I've seen people rise above and where I've seen great things and where I've seen kindness in our community," Steinberg said.

He urged young people to get involved and engage in their local communities.

Steinberg said he was open to potentially serving in public office again at the state level, but he hasn't made any decisions yet. He clarified and said he's not retiring, but he's going to think about it.

