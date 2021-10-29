Daughter of Sacramento domestic violence victim speaks out one year after mother's death

A vigil was held Thursday in remembrance of Reina Almanza, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend one year ago.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember Reina Almanza, a mother of five who one year ago, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in north Sacramento.

Eliza Singh Almanza, Reina Almanza's 20-year-old daughter, said her mother's tragedy was the end result of years of domestic violence.

"My mom went through it for 12 years and it finally took her life," Almanza said.

The man who allegedly killed Almanza was her boyfriend and the father of two of her children, Eugene Leal. She was found dead inside his north Sacramento apartment after Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in a 2019 release, 32.9% of California women and 27.3% of California men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.

Leal was arraigned on a felony murder charge on Oct. 30, 2020. According to court documents, he was convicted of felony assault and served time for a felony domestic violence conviction in 2012. No date has been set for his trial.

"I got the phone call that my mother was murdered," Almanza said. "She went through what she went through for so long and she fought hard and that’s what we’re going to remember her for, a fighter."

She said the alleged abuse was ongoing throughout her mother's relationship. Almanza explained her fear for her mother's life over the years, and the control Leal had over her, even needing to ask permission to take a shower.

"They get to you, tell you they love you, tell you they’re sorry and they keep doing it," Almanza said. "She tried to get away, tried to get the help, but it just wasn’t enough sometimes."

Almanza said her mother left her boyfriend and went to a domestic violence shelter in Los Angeles two years before her death.

"Two years went by and they were doing the custody exchange," Almanza said. "He waited two years to let her think everything was okay between them and he took her, he invited her to his house to take the kids and he took her hostage. It's horrible. If everyone knew how deep this story is, all the details, they wouldn't be able to sleep at night. I can't sleep at night."

Almanza told ABC10 she shares her mother's story to bring awareness to domestic violence, not just for her mom, but for others who might be suffering.

"It isn’t too late for people going through it," Almanza said. "I want people to know it’s serious. I want people to ask for help. I want people to speak up. I don’t want people to end up like my mother."

At the vigil for her mother, Almanza remembered her as a kind, generous woman.

"Man, she was amazing, she was just too amazing for this world to have," Almanza said. "It’s hard that she’s not here."

