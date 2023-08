California Highway Patrol said a gravel truck is on its side, blocking all lanes.

DAVIS, Calif. — A crash has blocked all lanes on eastbound I-80 just east of Mace Boulevard in Davis.

California Highway Patrol said a truck overturned and gravel spilled, blocking all lanes. Lanes should be cleared around 3 p.m. according to Caltrans.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and can take Highway 113 to I-5 as an alternate route.

