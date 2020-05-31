Protest updates: Gathering planned for afternoon at Cesar Chavez Park

A rally is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Editor's note: This article will be continually updated throughout the day with the latest news about protests happening in Sacramento and surround areas.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg plans to attend a rally planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Cesar Chavez Plaza. Shortly after, Steinberg and the Sacramento City Council will hold an emergency closed-door session at 3:30 p.m. to discuss safety measures for the city.

The mayor spent some time Sunday morning meeting with people who were cleaning areas impacted by Saturday night's protest, that lead to damage at several area businesses.

South of Sacramento in downtown Modesto, police report protests have been "overwhelmingly peaceful."

