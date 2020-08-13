Daycare workers worry they're being asked to do too much for kids with distance learning assignments

Childcare providers are being faced with the decision to support distance learning while children are in their care.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Julie Jenkins owns childcare facilities in Sacramento and as reality sets in that students will be starting the school year from home, she has had to tell parents that she will not be able to support distance learning.

“It would be really hard for us to monitor every child and what time they are supposed to Zoom,” Jenkins said.

Juggling each student's individual school schedule is just not realistic for Jenkins' staff, which is why she says she will provide alternative childcare for children needing a place to go during their parents eight-hour workday, but they'll have to do school elsewhere.

“We are not willing to open up computers and have children Zoom to four or five different schools,” Jenkins said.

Lauri Lish owns two daycares in the Folsom area and is planning to allow children in her care to work on their school assignments while in her care. However, she's had to invest in stronger wifi for children to stay online and provide Personal Protection Equipment [PPE] for her staff and the children.

“Now that they are here all day, we have to have extra teachers on site, so yeah, it’s costing more money,” Lish said.

Child Action Inc., an organization that helps low income families pay for childcare expenses, said money is a huge factor for facilities when it comes to whether or not to allow distance learning.

“Actually, the number one question we have been getting on our program from providers is 'I want to set something up for these kids, but I want to know I’m going to be reimbursed for it'," Antonio Arteaga, a spokesperson for Child Action Inc., said.

