de Vere's Irish Pub to close down after impacts from COVID pandemic

The pub said they'll be closing their doors for good after their service ends on Oct. 3.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When de Vere's Irish Pub closed their doors during the coronavirus pandemic, it was temporary as they idled in wait for a chance rebound. But, when de Vere's closes their doors after Oct. 3, they say it'll be for good.

In long post to their Instagram page, the pub announced that they'll be closing both their Davis and Sacramento locations in October. They said the reason goes back to the impacts of the pandemic.

"While the last few months since opening have felt like a homecoming, we haven’t been able to dig ourselves out of the hole that the pandemic created," de Vere's said on Instagram. "When looking ahead to the future, we may not ever get back to where we were pre-pandemic."

The pub has been fixture in midtown Sacramento since 2009, serving as a place to grab a brew, drinks, food and some "Irish hospitality." However, over the years, that hospitality went well beyond the kitchen.

The pub said they were one of many who stepped up during the pandemic to help others, crafting lunches and dinners for the elderly and Sacramento students. They also participated in local philanthropy and raised money to fight childhood cancer.

"Thank you so much Sacramento for 14 years of memories. We wouldn’t trade any of it for the world," the pub said.

WATCH ALSO: