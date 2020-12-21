Fog believed to be factor in deadly morning near Florin and Excelsior roads

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least one person has died following a crash near of Florin and Excelsior roads Monday morning.

According to the CHP's public information officer, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, when two cars were involved in a crash. One of the cars was pushed off the road and caught fire, but the driver was able to escape.

A third car crashed into the car that remained on the road from the initial crash, killing the driver of the car involved in the initial crash.

The surviving drivers, both men, sustained injuries from the crashes.

The reason of the initial crash is still under investigation.

"There was heavy fog at this location which investigators believe may have been a contributing factor," James Young, CHP public information officer, said.

Widespread dense fog covers much of the Central Valley early this morning. Be alert for sudden changes in visibility, and allow extra time during the morning commute! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/STZAHSeCvN — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 21, 2020

The National Weather Service office said visibility was ranging from 200 feet down to zero feet. Motorists are urged to be alert for sudden changes in visibility and allow for more time during the morning commute for the remainder of the week.

Forecasters say conditions should remain favorable for fog formation in the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.