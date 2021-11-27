1 person dead after crash involving ambulance in Arden-Arcade area

The ambulance was taking someone to the hospital at the time of the crash that left at least one person dead, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead following a crash involving a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District ambulance, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Fire officials confirmed with ABC10 Saturday that a deadly crash occurred just after midnight Saturday off of Fulton Avenue, just north of Hurley Way. The ambulance was taking someone to the hospital just before the collision.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District did not release information about what led to the crash and those involved.

Fire officials said California Highway Patrol deputies in Sacramento are investigating the crash.

