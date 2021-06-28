1 woman dead, toddler hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Sacramento

The crashed happened in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 21st Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a crash that left one woman dead and sent a toddler to the hospital on Monday.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 21st Avenue around 5:10 p.m.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a toddler, who was in the woman's vehicle, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. An update on the child's condition was not available.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle reported no major injuries.

Traffic will be impacted as the investigation continues.