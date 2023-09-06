1 killed in Sacramento double shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after a shooting late Friday night in Sacramento, police say.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the deadly double shooting happened around 11:21 p.m. Friday in the 7800 block of 36th Avenue. One victim died at the scene and medics took the second one to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any more information surrounding the shooting, saying that the investigation remains active.
