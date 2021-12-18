1 dead in shooting in Midtown, Sacramento police say

Sacramento police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Friday near 20th and K Streets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a Friday night shooting in the area of 20th and K Streets.

Sacramento police said just before 11 p.m. they responded to a call of a shooting with one person hurt. When officers got on scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Officers tried to render aid to the man but he died from his wounds on the scene

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area. At this time a motive for the shooting is unclear, but police believe there was some type of disturbance between two groups of people that escalated into the shooting.

Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect or suspects at this time. Police said the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later date.

Police are also asking anyone with information to call (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous.

