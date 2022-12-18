1 dead, 3 rescued from Rancho Cordova house fire; Sheriff's office investigating as a suspicious death

Sacramento Metro fire crews rescued one victim from inside the burning home after two were able to exit on their own.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead and three people were rescued from a Sacramento County house after it became engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

At 1:40 a.m. crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were called to a home in Roseburg Court in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters said that on scene, they noticed heavy fire coming from the front of the house and were told four victims were inside. Two of the victims were able to exit the home but, fire crews had to rescue a third.

The fourth victim, identified only as an adult man, was found dead inside of the home. Two victims were taken to a local hospital.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office homicide and crime scene detectives also responded to the scene to handle the investigation. They are classifying the incident as a suspicious death.

Crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the front of the home, four victims were inside at the time. Two were able to self-rescue, crews located and rescued a victim, and we’re heartbroken to report the last victim succumbed to fatal injuries. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/svUDrqfQAG — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 18, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: Jim Cooper officially sworn in as Sacramento County sheriff