Man killed in Rio Linda house fire

Both the fire victim and survivor were asleep in their home when the fire broke out Saturday morning, fire officials say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire that killed a man in Rio Linda is now under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District officials.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 8250 block of Manhart Way in Rio Linda on reports that a home had caught fire.

"They arrived and had heavy fire in a one-story home. That fire was spreading throughout the home," Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn said. "The adjacent homeowners were outside and attempting to extinguish, but the blaze was beyond their capabilities."

Firefighters began extending hose lines toward the structure while also entering the home to search for victims. One person, who fire crews say was awakened by the sound of their smoke detector, was able to escape the blaze.

A second occupant of the home was not able to escape the fire and died from his injuries. Both the fire victim and survivor were asleep when the fire broke out, Wilbourn said.

"They risked a lot to save a lot. They put everything on the line tonight to get those occupants out," Wilbourn said. "Thankfully there were smoke detectors that were operational, it's very unfortunate there was a fatality but one person is alive today because of those smoke detectors."

Smoke detectors were operational at the time of the fire. 2 persons occupied the home, both were sleeping at the time of the incident. One victim was able to evacuate, but we’re heartbroken to report the other victim succumbed to fatal injuries. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/oGP6n9KA57 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 19, 2022

