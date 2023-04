A person was driving a white Dodge van when they crashed and rolled over. The driver was pinned and died, according to CHP.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A person was killed in a solo vehicle crash Monday in Sacramento County.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at Valensin Road and Kerry Lane, according to California Highway Patrol. The person was driving a white Dodge van when they crashed and rolled over.

The driver was pinned and died, according to CHP. The person has not been identified.

