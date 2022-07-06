Man convicted of killing unhoused resident with car in Sacramento

The Sacramento District Attorney's Office said Deante Whitaker was arrested in 2019 for the killing after being caught while reporting his license plates stolen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County jury convicted Deante Whitaker in the death of George Kouklis after it's alleged Whitaker intentionally drove his car into Kouklis on Aug. 24, 2019, near Capitol Casino.

Before Kouklis' death, it's said he walked in front of Whitaker's car on North 16th Street and yelled at him.

Whitaker proceeded to circle around the block and it's said he struck Kouklis —launching him across several lanes of traffic and killing him.

"Whitaker was arrested a little over a week later after calling to report his license plates stolen," the Sacramento District Attorney's Office wrote in a press release.

Whitaker faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison and sentencing is set for Aug. 5, 2022.

