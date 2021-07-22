x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Man found dead in Sacramento neighborhood near American River Parkway

Officers were called to the area of Commerce Circle and Lathrop Way and upon arrival, officers found a man with serious injuries. That man eventually died.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the death of a man near the American River Parkway. 

According to police, officers were called to the area of Commerce Circle and Lathrop Way around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 22. Upon arrival, officers found a man with serious injuries. The victim eventually died from his injuries. 

Police are still investigating the cause of the death and what led up to the incident. The victim's identification has not yet been released. Suspect information and any possible motive have also not yet been released. 

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

Watch more from ABC10

Old Sacramento business owners demand changes after a shooting that killed 2 people