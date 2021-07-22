Man found dead in Sacramento neighborhood near American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the death of a man near the American River Parkway.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Commerce Circle and Lathrop Way around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 22. Upon arrival, officers found a man with serious injuries. The victim eventually died from his injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the death and what led up to the incident. The victim's identification has not yet been released. Suspect information and any possible motive have also not yet been released.
