Debate over Sacramento Main Jail expansion wears on into night

Activists with the prison abolition organization 'Decarcerate Sacramento' spoke against county officials Wednesday during the vote to expand the Sacramento Main Jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors were met with dozens of prison abolitionist and prison reform activists Wednesday as they debated expansion of the Sacramento County Main Jail.

County officials say the jail must comply with a lawsuit known as Mays v. County of Sacramento alleging they failed to provide Constitutionally-required mental health, medical care and disabilities compliance to incarcerated people.

Experts determined current facilities can't be renovated, according to county officials, and construction is needed to expand the jail's facilities. But detractors of the jail's expansion say mental health treatment and resources are far more effective outside the walls of prison.

"It seems short sighted to build more of a facility in the prison to help mental health in that way," said St. John's Lutheran Church pastor John Haug. "It's kind of like a Band-Aid fix for a larger problem."

Activists from Decarcerate Sacramento were also at Wednesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to give counter arguments on the need for the jail's expansion.

"We're putting billions of dollars into a crisis system, instead we could really afford to pay for services for people before they reach that crisis level," said Tifanei N. Moyer, senior staff attorney for Decarcerate Sacramento."

Sacramento County Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper said he plans to improve conditions related to mental health care and expand suicide prevention services, but the plan could take years to finish.

"I'm in support of building a new facility," Cooper said. "I'm also in support of a facility that is conducive to rehabilitation, however, that facility must plan for potential growth, unknown legislation and propositions."

The Main Jail is currently at 82% capacity.

County officials say Wednesday's debate and subsequent vote could go well into the night.

