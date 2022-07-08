Del Paso Heights' 'Unity N' Community' strives to quell violence in neighborhood

Food and fun aside, the community gathering has a deeper message — to stop the violence in Del Paso Heights and across the Sacramento area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large crowd of Del Paso Heights neighbors gathered for the 20th annual Unity N' Community cookout Sunday afternoon. There was no shortage of soul food, music and entertainment.

"One thing about the Del Paso Heights area is that we're all a family," said event co-host Patricia Smith.

Food and fun aside, the community gathering has a deeper message; it's about stopping the violence in Del Paso Heights and across the Sacramento area.

"Every day, I hear about violence, and I see that we just need to start participating more and getting involved more," said Smith.

In Sacramento, there were 57 homicides in 2021. Smith's own son, Arnold 'DayDay' Butler was killed in 2006.

"Ever since then, I have gotten involved with the community to let them know that I'm down for stopping the violence or at least helping reduce it in some type of way," said Smith.

Smith, along with other community members, are now making it a goal to show the next generation that violence is never the answer, and that there's still love in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

"It's a problem all over, not just in the Del Paso Heights community, but it's a problem in Oak Park, South area, Manors, so what our message is is to make sure that we be a part of trying to get a solution for the problem," said event coordinator Michael Brandon. "We care for one another, and we want to show the youngsters that that care is still here."

