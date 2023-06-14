Del Paso Heights seeks answers after another deadly shooting

"It's wild what's going on out here in the community."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Del Paso Heights neighbors and organizations are concerned after another shooting in their community.

A man and woman were found in a car Tuesday night along North Avenue and Clay Street. Both had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

"It's wild what's going on out here in the community. It's summertime, schools out, the kids are home. My kids were nervous. At first, we thought it was fireworks," said Elaine Bolden, who has lived in Del Paso Heights for about five years.

Bolden, a mother of two, wants to know what's going to be done to stop the gun violence in her neighborhood.

Before the Tuesday night shooting, two men were killed in a shooting off of Lampasas Avenue on Monday.

It was nearly a week ago when seven people were hurt in another incident at Rainbow Market.

"Going back to the Rainbow Market incident and then Lampasas and then North Avenue, none of those incidents from what we understand in the community are connected or related to any gang activity," said Gregory Jefferson, president of the Del Paso Heights Community Association.

Jefferson says the association meets once a month with police to voice their concerns, but Bolden says neighbors are desperate for something to happen quickly.

She's asking city officials to stop by and put an end to the shootings.

"Come to the neighborhood and see for yourself. That it's, it's crazy out here. You wouldn't want your kids here. Would you want your kids here? So it's like, come out here and talk to us. Talk to the people. Do something with the people. You know, the people will answer back," said Bolden.

Sacramento police say the motive of Tuesday's shooting will be determined through the investigation. They are working with their Violent Crime Reduction Strategy to reduce violent crime throughout the city.

Residents don't want the shootings to define the Del Paso Heights community.

"It does not reflect the overall residency of Del Paso Heights. It does not. There is overwhelmingly more good things and positive things than those three incidents may show," said Jefferson.

One idea they have is to ask the city, or anyone who wants to help the community, to purchase ring cameras that residents can put at their doors.

They feel it will deter crime from happening since there will always be a video of the crime.

Anyone with concerns can join one of the meetings with police at the North Command off of Marysville Boulevard. The association meets on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

