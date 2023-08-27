Sacramento furniture store damaged in 3-alarm fire

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating the cause of a three-alarm blaze that damaged at least one business early Sunday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., flames broke out inside a furniture store in the 2500 block of Del Paso Boulevard, fire officials said. No injuries were reported and investigators were called to the scene to investigate the fire.
