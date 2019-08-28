SACRAMENTO, Calif — A lone Democrat and the wife of the former state Assemblyman seemed poised for a runoff Tuesday night in the fight for a sprawling Northern California district.

With nearly 75% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt had 39.4% of the vote and Republican Megan Dahle had 36% in the special primary election for Assembly District 1.

The leaders were only separated by about 2,000 votes.

Republican Patrick Henry Jones was well behind at 17.1%, followed by two other Republicans: Joe Turner with 5.6% and Lane Rickard with 1.8%.

The top two vote-getters will head into a Nov. 5, 2019 runoff election unless one candidate wins more than half the vote

READ MORE:

Sacramento City Council approves homeless shelter sites in Meadowview neighborhood, W-X Freeway

'This is unacceptable' | Sikh man murdered on evening walk in Tracy park

Popeyes announces chicken sandwiches are sold out nationwide

The rural district that is bigger than West Virginia stretches from suburban Sacramento to the state's northeastern corner, covering all or parts of nine counties. The district's registered voters are 40% Republican and 28% Democrats, with another 22% having no party preference.

Betancourt describes herself as a farmer, small business owner and rural advocate living in Shasta County.

Dahle, of Bieber, is seeking to win the seat vacated when her husband, Republican Brian Dahle, won an empty Senate seat in June. She's benefiting from support from unions representing firefighters, highway patrolmen and prison guards, as well as a peace officers' association and a half-dozen county sheriffs.

Her campaign collections and spending were far more than any other candidate. Independent groups, mainly one backed by realtors and the prison guards' union, have spent more than $200,000 on her behalf.

Jones is a Redding gun shop owner and former Redding City Councilman.

Rickard once ran field operations and the Redding office of former Republican state Sen. Ted Gaines, and now is a consultant seeking his boss' old job. This year's special elections were triggered when Gaines won a seat on the statewide Board of Equalization in November.

Disabled veteran Joe Turner of Milford was chairman of the Lassen County Republican Central Committee before resigning to seek the open Assembly seat.