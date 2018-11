If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

If you're thinking of adopting an pet from Front Street Animal Shelter, now is the time.

Dr. Sunny Badyal, of Tooth By Sunny Badyal DDS, made a donation to the Sacramento shelter to help cover adoption fees through Thanksgiving.

Adoption fees for dogs typically run between $85 - 100. Fees for cats can run as high as $65.

