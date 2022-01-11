Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser

Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61.

The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.

Broadhurst, who was on the motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the crash. How the crash happened has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

