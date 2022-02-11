'I just miss my dad' | Man killed in crash with Sacramento officer remembered by loved ones

Loved ones held a vigil for 61-year-old Denzil Broadhurst Wednesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends said the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento Police officer’s vehicle was known for always offering a helping hand for anyone in need.

“I just miss my dad, and I wish they didn’t take him," Brenda Mendez, the daughter of the victim, told ABC10.

Family and longtime friends lit candles in honor of 61-year-old Denzil Broadhurst who died after a crash Monday night near Bell Avenue and May Street in Sacramento.

Broadhurst had three grandchildren and one great grandson.

“I’m crushed," Mendez said. "I wish I would have gotten to spend time with him."

Police said an on-duty officer in a marked vehicle collided with Broadhurst’s motorcycle in the roadway.

“The cop was making a U-turn... He obviously didn’t look in front of him because my dad has a really bright headlight. He just turned right in front of my dad, and my dad didn’t even have time for brakes or anything," Mendez said.

Sacramento Police Department said the officer was on their way to a call related to a felony in progress, but the officer did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.

“The police officer is still on active duty and you just killed my cousin, so I don’t understand why that is going on," said Kolindi Quiroz, a cousin of victim.

Friends and family want him to be remembered as someone who would help anyone in need.

“If you needed your car fixed, it was fixed. If you needed a ride somewhere, you got it," Lorie Stout, a longtime friend of the victim, said.

“We’re so sorry that this happened to any person, especially him. He was a very good person," Rebecca Warren, from Sacramento, added.

ABC10 reached out to Sacramento Police Department Wednesday night to see if the officer involved was placed on administrative leave or is still on active duty, but they said they could not provide any further information at this time.

The crash is still under investigation. Sacramento Police have also launched an internal administrative review since an on-duty officer was involved.

