Deputies investigate death of man found lying on Sacramento County road

The man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound near Verner Avenue, just off of Greenback Lane, on Thursday night.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who died following a shooting Thursday night.

According to a press release, the Sacramento Sheriff's Office said right before midnight on Thursday, Aug. 5, near the 6400 block of Verner Avenue, deputies found a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators who responded to the scene of the crime interviewed witnesses in an attempt to "gather evidence," according to the county's press release.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The sheriff's office has not yet released a motive for the shooting or any information about a possible suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tips may also be left anonymously at the sheriff's website or by calling (916) 874- TIPS (8477).

