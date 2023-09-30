Sacramento County deputies find missing 11-year-old girl

Keimiyah Gordon Wallace was found safe hours after going missing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies found Keimiyah Gordon Wallace safe around 4 p.m.

Original story: Law enforcement officials in Sacramento County are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl considered at-risk due to her age.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Keimiyah Gordon Wallace was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Harrison Street and Myrtle Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a purple zip-up hoodie, light blue jeans and blue and black Nike Air Force Ones. Gordon Wallace is described as 5-foot, 6-inches in height, weighing 107 pounds with black and red braided hair, and brown eyes.

***UPDATE: Keimiyah has been located safe and sound!*** https://t.co/KS8UpBAx2v — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 30, 2023

