SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies with the Sacramento County Sherriff's Office are searching for a suspect said to have multiple felony warrants, at a hotel on Watt Avenue near Longview Drive.

Authorities have not specified what the warrants are for or what led up to the search Sunday afternoon.

On scene, deputies can be heard making commands over speakers and launching a drone into the air near the hotel.