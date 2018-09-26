SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since Sacramento County Sheriff Deputy Mark Stasyuk's death, many local businesses and agencies have organized fundraisers for his family.

Dutch Bros raised nearly $63,000. A GoFundMe set up by family friends raised nearly $23,000. On Tuesday night, Brookfield's Restaurant held a fundraiser during dinner, donating 10% of proceeds. This fundraiser was organized by Darlene Williams, who has been a waitress there for 14 years.

"I have a lot of regulars who come in," said Williams. "[This is] the beset place I've ever worked and I love it."

For the past year, Williams has served tasyuk and his fellow deputies every Sunday for brunch. They always sat at the same table in the front corner.

"He had a waffle breakfast, two eggs, bacon and sausage," said Williams. "[He liked his eggs] over medium! That was his last breakfast [here]."

Williams had fond and happy memories of Stasyuk.

"I asked then about doing a lip-sync challenge," laughed Williams. "He was kind of like 'That's not going to happen!'"

When Williams saw that it was Stasyuk killed, she was heartbroken.

"I'm just a server that waits on them once a week and it brought me to complete tears," said Williams. "I can't imagine what his family and close friends are going through."

This past Sunday, the usual table was empty. Williams brought in a bouquet of flowers.

"[It was] my personal goodbye," said Williams.

Williams said when she drives down Folsom Boulevard and sees all the blue ribbons, she feels encouraged.

"Just to pass by, to feel it I guess," said Williams. "[This fundraiser is our way] to show [law enforcement] we support them 100. We want to do anything we can to help them out, in any way."

The fundraiser was from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and wait times were about an hour during the dinner rush.

Brookfield's General Manager David Bowman said they prepared enough staffing and food, expecting it to be their busiest night of the year. They estimated that they raised $3,000 for Stasyuk's family.

