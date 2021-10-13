Deputy shoots, kills charging pit bull in North Sacramento home

An arrest was made on charges of using a dog to engage with law enforcement

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot and killed a pit bull after it charged at them in a North Sacramento home.

According to sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Shaun Hampton, deputies went to a home located on Redwood Avenue in an effort contact the person inside.

After trying to make their presence known multiple times by knocking on doors and windows, deputies entered through the rear door. After the person refused to come out of a room, Hampton said deputies were confronted by the person's dog who charged at the deputies.

A deputy ultimately shot the dog, who Hampton said was about a foot away from attacking before it was killed. The person inside was arrested for allegedly using the dog to engage with law enforcement.

No other information was released as to why deputies were there.