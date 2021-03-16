Get hopping: Device Brewing in Sacramento is hosting a homebrew beer competition

The competition winner will get the chance to brew their beer with the Device Brewing team.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you ready to get rewarded for working on your craft? Your craft beer, that is.

Device Brewing in Sacramento is hosting a fantastic contest for beer enthusiasts called the Rising Star Pro-Am Competition.

The winner will get to brew their original beer with the Device Brewing team in their commercial brewhouse in Sacramento. The beer will be then be sold, potentially as a seasonal offering. Device said it also anticipates entering the 2021 Rising Star Pro-Am winning brew in the Great American Beer Festival.

Brewers should get on this quickly: the deadline window for entries to arrive and be eligible for judging is between April 23 and May 8. The contest is also limited to only the first 150 entries.

This is not Device's first time checking out the local homebrew talent. According to a press release, the family-run company hosted a similar competition in its first year in business.

The winning brew of that competition may ring some bells with locals—Blonde Ambition was brewed at Device with the winner, Phil Csik, and went on to become a popular seasonal offering for years.

As with any competition, there are a few rules. The Rising Star Pro-Am Homebrew Competition is a Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) sanctioned homebrew competition. All entries are blind tasted and scored against the BJCP style guidelines, according to Device, including drinkability and marketability.

Sour beers, cider and meads are excluded from this contest. Homebrewers should create an American, English, or German-style beer in order to be considered. Contestants and teams must submit three bottles or cans of each beer they wish to submit, and can submit up to four different beers. Check the full list of rules and requirements at the Device Brewing website.

