Dial 988 for crisis support, a Sacramento counselor may answer the call

The nation’s first three-digit mental health crisis hotline is set to go live on Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The nation’s first three-digit mental health crisis hotline is set to go live on Saturday, trained counselors in Sacramento are a part of the massive network who will be answering the calls and helping save lives.

The 988 system will build on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, an existing network of over 200 crisis centers nationwide staffed by counselors who answer millions of calls each year — about 2.4 million in 2020. Calls to the old lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, will still go through even with 988 in place.

In Sacramento, the WellSpace Health Suicide Prevention Crisis Center is a participant in the network which answers local, state, and national calls, said Ben Avey, a WellSpace spokesperson.

“When you dial the number 9-8-8 nationwide, you will be connected to those same crisis counselors,” Avey said.

These counselors are trained to provide free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crises or emotional distress. The number can be dialed at any time and someone will be there to help.

“You dial 9-8-8, you can talk to somebody they can help you through that suicidal or mental health crisis in that moment,” Avey said.

Counselors may offer resources available in the area or even follow up after the call.

Shara Gabaldon, 45, is a mother of four who recently lost a son to suicide. Her 22-year-old son, Jordan Drummer, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had battled with his mental health for his entire life, Gabaldon said.

“He lit up the room with his smile and laughter, his jokes and his quirkiness,” Gabaldon said. He was amazing, he is amazing.”

She says her son was provided immense family and professional support. Drummer died by suicide after his second attempt in the same year. His mother attributes his death to flaws in the mental health system.

While she’s unsure if her son would have sought help through a hotline, she encourages those in need to seek help. She is also speaking out in hopes there will be continued improvements to the mental health system that will save lives.

“So that the end that I experienced isn’t the end for somebody else,” Gabaldon said.

988 launches on July 16 and will be accessible nationwide.