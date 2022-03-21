Dierks Bentley bringing 'Beers on Me' tour to Toyota Amphitheatre this summer

Dierks Bentley will be performing at Toyota Amphitheatre on July 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. with special guests Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.

WHEATLAND, Calif. — It's time to grab your favorite pair of cowboy boots! Live Nation just announced Dierks Bentley will be making a stop in Wheatland this July on his "Beers on Me" tour.

Dierks Bentley will be performing at the Toyota Amphitheatre on July 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. with special guests Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for those part of Bentley's fan club starting Tuesday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. on Live Nation's website. Fans can join Bentley's fan club HERE.

Verizon will also be offering an exclusive presale for the concert through their customer loyalty program, Verizon Up, starting Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. on Live Nation's website.

“A bunch of friends, ice-cold beer, and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” Bentley wrote in a statement. “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to be the best yet...and this year is no different!"

For more details about Bentley's "Beers on Me" tour, click HERE.

I can finally share with you all that the #BeersOnMe tour is going to keep going! This summer I’m going on the road with @AshleyMcBryde and @Travis_Denning. Fans get first dips on tickets starting tomorrow morning at 10am, join here to get in the presale: https://t.co/f3mbSVYd0k pic.twitter.com/o65qvTCiAx — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 21, 2022

