SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The iconic location of the former Dimple and Tower Records on Broadway and 16th Street in Sacramento is on the verge of demolition. The bookstore next door has already been knocked down, as the owner works toward a new vision.

Jim Armstrong, a former customer, stopped by the old location to pay his last respects.

“I remember all the trips here throughout the week, Sundays (and) Saturdays.”

Armstrong was upset to see the iconic location get knocked down.

“Very sad,” admitted Armstrong. “It looked endangered when I saw it a few weeks ago, but I didn’t know they were going to tear it down so soon. I said, ‘Oh no!’ So, here it is, the next day I’m out here just to say goodbye.”

Jon Gianulias' family has owned the iconic property since World War II.

“It's nostalgic for us too,” said Gianulias. “Because, my dad’s dad bought the building in the 1940s during the war, and, so, it was pretty amazing he was able to afford that cause he saved up money as a produce truck driver.”

He knows many people have talked about wanting to save the buildings, but he said it’s just not feasible.

“The buildings are real old. They’re un-reinforced. They’ve actually been ran into with cars in about three or four areas, and you can see around the corner where it’s smashed in... it’s very dangerous,” Gianulias said.

Gianulias explained what’s planned next.

“We have four parcels that are part of this project.... About 35,000 feet of land,” explained Gianulias. "And, so, we’re trying to design restaurants and retail on the bottom floor and apartments above.”

As Gianulias explained, he’s invested in improving the entire area and says he’s been on the Greater Broadway Board for about five or six years.

“Although the building’s gone, we’re going to try and bring back a really neat development that we can all say, ‘This is something we’re really proud of.’”

