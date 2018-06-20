Travelers will soon be able to catch a direct flight to Kona, Hawaii from Sacramento.

On Tuesday, Alaska Airlines announced plans to begin nonstop flights to Hawaii’s Kona International Airport, starting on December 20, 2018.

Kona is the second nonstop flight to Hawaii offered by Alaska Airlines, with Maui being the other destination. Kona is the first direct flight destination out of Sacramento to the big island of Hawaii. Flights will occur three times a week, according to the airline.

