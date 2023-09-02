Residents sue Sacramento city, county officials over sidewalk encampments

Two Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against both the city and county of Sacramento Tuesday over blocked sidewalks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities have long complained to city and county officials about encampments of unhoused people blocking sidewalks and access points.

Two residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Sacramento city and county officials Tuesday alleging "systematic failure(s)" to provide residents with disabilities equal access to sidewalks.

"Defendants City’s and County’s failure to curb and reasonably control the proliferation of tent encampments and accompanying debris has had, and continues to have, a particularly harmful impact on persons with mobility disabilities," stated the lawsuit.

Attorney Louis Demas is representing the residents with disabilities in this case.

He told ABC10 they filed the lawsuit against city and county officials on behalf of all people facing mobility blocks because the situation causes real danger.

"The primary goal is to get the city and the county to… clear the sidewalks of all the homeless obstructions," said Demas.

According to the lawsuit, the two plaintiffs say they want city and county officials to take the following stated actions:

Maintain and clear all city and county sidewalks from debris and tent encampments Cure past violations of the city and county's duty to maintain clear sidewalks Comply with all relevant ADA and Rehabilitation Act standards, as well as any other federal and state disability standard Cover reasonable attorneys' fees, expert expenses and costs as provided by the law

The lawsuit hinges on the U.S. Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires public accommodations in certain situations for people living with disabilities.

"Disabled people have to suffer when they go through these encampments," said Demas. "Really in a lot of cases, it has been absolutely terrifying, and (people living with disabilities) are in fear of their life."

A Sacramento city official told ABC10 they have not been served with the legal complaint yet, thus it would be premature to comment on the matter.

The City Council adopted a new policy on sidewalk obstructions in Aug. 2022 declaring a four-foot obstruction-free area of the sidewalk is "imperative for a pedestrian-friendly environment."

But many residents have reported that sidewalks continue to be blocked by tent encampments across the city with seemingly little enforcement of the updated sidewalk ordinance.