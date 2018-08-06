It's hard to talk about local politics in Sacramento without mentioning the killing of Stephon Clark, and the intense levels of activism it brought in the months since he was gunned downed by city police in March 2018.

For weeks, protestors, demanding Sacramento District Attorney Ann Marie Schubert take action against the officers involved in Clark's death, have held countless demonstrations outside her office, vowing to vote her out of office in the June primary.

Despite the momentum groups like the local chapter of Black Lives Matter had going into Tuesday's election, it didn't translate into actual votes. Schubert still won.

"In places where we've successfully seen movements on the backs of African-Americans to remove DAs and Sheriffs, such as in Durham, North Carolina, and other places across the country, the African-American population makes up significantly more of the constituents," said Christopher Towler, an assistant professor at California State University, Sacramento.

Towler, whose research at Sac State focuses on race and ethnic politics, says that, while there is a significant number of African-American voters in Sacramento, a multiracial coalition would be needed to make the kind of changes groups such as Black Lives Matter called for.

"Blacks who associate with Black Lives Matter, (and) identify with the movement, are participating in politics at relatively higher numbers, but blacks who also really oppose Trump, are participating at higher numbers as well," Towler said. "And those aren't mutually exclusive, but there's a combination there where African-Americans that I've surveyed that have high identity with the Black Lives Matter movement and are extremely oppositional to Trump, are the most likely to get out there and participate in politics."

To get a pulse on how the black community was feeling in the days since the election, ABC10 met up with Letticia Gilmore, a mother of five who also hosts her own Facebook show, Everyday Sacramento.

"I am very disappointed, to say the least, in the outcome given the current situation with the Stephon Clark murder, if you will, and the thought that we still have to deal with injustice and bias and a lack of accountability when it comes to law enforcement here in our community," Gilmore said.

When asked if a high-profile event like the Stephon Clark shooting didn't bring African-Americans to the polls, what would, Gilmore said she didn't know.

"It's frustrating because I've thought about what it would take to get the voters to come out, but there is this mindset, and I believe, particularity it exists in minority communities, that our votes do not matter," Gilmore said.

While the Clark case remains under investigation, and isn't in Schubert's hands, we wanted to understand how prominent black leaders, like Pastor Les Simmons, feel about the DA's reelection.

"I think they'll need to accept meetings by the community, not barricade themselves in, build fences up, but open up for dialogue," Simmons said of Schubert's reelection. "It was said that a lot of people don't understand the role of DA. I think a lot of people don't understand the trauma and the pain of the community. They have every opportunity to do everything within their power to hold those officers accountable."

