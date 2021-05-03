Discovery Park vegetation fire nearly contained

The fire started late Sunday night. By Monday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department was able to contain 90% of it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that broke out in Sacramento's Discovery Park late Sunday night is now nearly contained.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, May 2, along the 1100 Block of Garden Highway, near the northside of the American River.

The fire started at five acres. Crews worked through the night in dense vegetation to contain the fire.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, the Sacramento Fire Department tweeted the fire grew to 14 acres, however, they were able to contain 90% of it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported because of the fire.

Incident update : Vegetation fire in Discovery Park stands at 14 acres with 90% containment. No injuries have been reported in the cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HrKVu2GICG — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 3, 2021

