The Sacramento Fire Department said the man's condition isn't known at this time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — One man is in the hospital after he was impaled on a dock cleat at Discovery Park.

Captain Keith Wade, spokesperson for Sacramento Fire Department, said the 25-year-old man was runover by his own vehicle and was later impaled by a dock cleat in the process.

He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

