Sacramento County closes Discovery Park ahead of 'large and unpermitted' Stephon Clark event

Stevante Clark said he got an email saying the second annual Stephon Clark memorial day wasn't allowed to happen at the park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Discovery Park and Tiscornia Beach were closed by Sacramento County officials after they learned about a “large and unpermitted” event that was expected to take place.

Stevante Clark said that event was the I Am Sac Foundation’s second annual memorial for his brother Stephon Clark. Stephon Clark was shot and killed by police in his grandmother's backyard after police said they mistook a cell phone for a weapon.

Clark said the event planned on having boats for children to play on and no music or partying. He added that the foundation also had social distance cones and extra masks to keep the event compliant with coronavirus guidelines.

The event was set for Aug. 10 at Discovery park, until an email from the county said the event wasn’t allowed and that the county was planning to shut off sewage for maintenance, Clark said.

"I drive by there every day and I see nothing but hundreds of people partying, smoking and drinking,” Clark said. “There are people dying there, fighting and drowning. I understand them telling me the event is not allowed, but for them to tell me they're cutting off the sewage, they're being petty and insulting. Stephon Clark does not get the respect he deserves."

In a Facebook post, Sacramento County Regional Parks said the event would have been against the county's public health order and that they closed the park to protect public safety and health.

The park is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 11. The multi-use trail will remain open.

Clark said the memorial event has moved to Cesar Chavez Plaza, where they plan to walk from the plaza to the Stephon Clark mural, say a few words, and do a dove release.

He said the event still plans on being compliant with coronavirus guidelines and will pass out masks to people who don't have them.