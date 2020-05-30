Discovery Park will be closed this Saturday due to coronavirus concerns

Discovery Park and Tiscornia Beach will reopen on Sunday, according to park officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — After learning of three separate, large events on social media, Sacramento County Regional Parks officials decided against opening Discovery Park this Saturday due to coronavirus concerns.

Officials said the current public health order prohibits gatherings of any size, which is why Discovery Park and Tiscornia Beach will be closed. Officials did not get back to ABC10 in time of publication of what those three scheduled events were.

Officials said the multi-use trail would still be open. Discovery Park and Tiscornia Beach will reopen on Sunday, officials said.

Park officials said thousands of beachgoers flocked to Tiscornia Beach over the Memorial Day weekend as Sacramento faced its first heat wave of the year.

Officials closed Discovery Park and Tiscornia Beach later in the day due to coronavirus concerns, citing the large crowds of visitors and how many people chose not to wear a face mask.

Five-year-old Ziyon Jamar Buttler was reported missing on Memorial Day from Tiscornia Beach. His body was pulled from the American River on Tuesday, according to Sacramento police.

Police did not say how Buttler died.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was planning on closing all California beaches due to the coronavirus pandemic, but local officials pushed back on the executive order.

Newsom decided to shut down beaches within Orange County instead. It's unclear if beaches at rivers would have been included in that initial ban.

