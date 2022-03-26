Sacramento Teacher Strike Latest: District agrees to meeting with SEIU officials on day 4

The meeting comes as schools shut down as both SEIU 1021 and the Sacramento City Teacher's Association hit the picket lines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] have agreed to a Saturday meeting with negotiators from SEIU 1021 following a three-day strike, officials with SEIU 1021 announced Saturday.

The 1:30 p.m. Zoom meeting between the district and negotiators comes after failed negotiations led to a strike that began Wednesday, keeping children out of classrooms for three days, so far.

SEIU 1021 officials held a news conference Saturday morning where they announced the meeting, saying the school district's board and Superintendent Jorge Aguilar failed to show up to a meeting with union officials and the State Superintendent of Schools, Tony Thurmond scheduled for Friday.

“We are ready to negotiate expeditiously and get this resolved so we would hope that we would have some kind of resolution by 5 p.m.,” said Tiffany Crane a negotiator with SEIU 1021. “But its really up to the district to become to the table and be serious.”

SCUSD released a statement late Friday saying the school district appreciates the help offered from state and local officials, but "this is a local issue."

"We do not want to circumvent the appropriate process for reaching agreement with our local labor partners through good faith collective bargaining, so will continue to work directly with SCTA to reach an agreement that allows us to end the strike and safely reopen our schools to children," SCUSD's statement said.

SCUSD teachers represented by Sacramento City Teachers Association have also gone on strike after they faced stalled contract negotiations, as well. The strike has included nearly 4,600 staff members and teachers, cancelling classes at 76 schools impacting 43,000 students.

Both unions and and the school district are at odds over issues such as staffing, better pay, training and health benefits.

Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar responded to Friday's meeting called on by State Superintendent Tony Thurmond by releasing a statement.

"Our community is also wanting to understand what it will take to end this strike," Aguilar wrote in a statement. "With a counterproposal, the district’s negotiators are prepared to meet around the clock with SCTA so that we can bring our students on Monday. However, if we do not receive a response, with a counterproposal, over the weekend, ALL schools will remain closed for instruction and student activities until the strike comes to an end."

Watch More from ABC10: Park bench dedicated to Joel Broussard in Elk Grove