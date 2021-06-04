Divers return prosthetic leg to man who lost it rafting on American River

John Hovis, 63, never thought he’d see his prosthetic leg again after he lost it during a rafting incident along the American River on May 30.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — John Hovis' raft hit rapids, throwing him into the water and nearly drowning him. The 63-year-old said a young man rescued him to safety, but his prosthetic leg was nowhere to be found.

“I knew I was hitting the rapids right there but I didn’t know it was gonna shoot me up out of the water,” Hovis said.

Hovis lost his left leg following a motorcycle crash on April 1, 1980. The prosthetic leg makes it much easier for him to walk, though it’s expensive.

Divers with the group American River Lost and Found heard that Hovis lost his prosthetic leg and began searching. The group typically cleans up trash inside the river but has also been working for years to help return lost items found at the bottom of the river to their rightful owners.

Matt Spruitenburg and Karl Bly began searching and eventually found the leg after spending a few hours diving in the river near where Hovis lost it.

“I don’t even know how to describe it because a leg, it’s virtually worthless to anybody else but it is so personal and so valuable to the person who owns it, that getting it back to that person is,” Bly said. “It’s overwhelming to see that emotion well up inside him.”

The divers met with Hovis and returned the leg to the man on Friday. Hovis was exceptionally thankful.

Citrus Heights diver Mike Pelley dives to clean up the rivers-- and find treasures.