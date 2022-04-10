Arrest made in deadly shooting of DJ Gio, Vernon Mulder

Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, 31, who goes by DJ Gio, and Vernon Mulder, 30, were killed on April 10 in Natomas.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An arrest has been made in the shooting and killing of DJ Gio and Vernon Mulder in April, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, 31, who went by DJ Gio, and Vernon Mulder, 30, were killed on April 10. The shooting happened around 3:25 Sunday morning near East Commerce Way and Amelia Earhart Ave.

Nigel Robinson, 22, was arrested on Thursday in Vallejo on suspicion of the deadly shooting in Natomas. Robinson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Sacramento police previously said the deadly shooting centered around a robbery.

DJ Gio's mom, Anita Razo, shared her thoughts following the arrest.

"I want justice for my son. He had so much more life left. So much more talent to share. He had an album in the works. Always smiling. He used to wake up in the morning as a toddler and say, 'I'm happy!' He didn't drink smoke or do drugs. I want to know why my son was chosen to die that night. Were he and his partner casing my son, following him? Was it always their plan to kill my son? I want justice," Razo told ABC10.

Remembering DJ Gio

The life and memory of Sacramento entertainer DJ Gio is mourned by the community. He was honored with a newly painted mural on the walls of Jazz Alley. His loved ones also created a billboard hoping it could keep him in people's thoughts.

"The purpose of it is to keep my son's memory alive," said Anita Razo, DJ Gio's mother. "I don't want him to be forgotten. He's a Sacramento DJ, and we wanted to keep his memory alive here in Sacramento and in the Bay Area because he meant a lot to a lot of people."

The billboard shows DJ Gio smiling and performing in front of a large crowd with the words "Long Live DJ Gio" and "Forever in our hearts".

DJ Gio started deejaying at 11 years old after walking down K Street in Downtown Sacramento and discovering DJ lessons at a record shop called Marsupial Records.