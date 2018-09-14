President Trump set off a social media firestorm Thursday morning with two tweets that deny reports saying nearly 3,000 people died in Hurricane Maria's aftermath.
The independent report released be George Washington University says that 2,975 deaths were linked to Hurricane Maria between September 2017 and February 2018.
President Trump says that the numbers were overinflated as a political effort to undermine his administration.
We asked the question to people on the street: Do you believe the report or the president? Just like with a lot of other topics, opinions were split on the issue.
