President Trump set off a social media firestorm Thursday morning with two tweets that deny reports saying nearly 3,000 people died in Hurricane Maria's aftermath.

The independent report released be George Washington University says that 2,975 deaths were linked to Hurricane Maria between September 2017 and February 2018.

President Trump says that the numbers were overinflated as a political effort to undermine his administration.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

We asked the question to people on the street: Do you believe the report or the president? Just like with a lot of other topics, opinions were split on the issue.

