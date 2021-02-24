'DOCO Al Fresco' outdoor dining event to continue in February

The outdoor dining event will feature six businesses that include Echo& Rig, Local Eats, Polanco Cantina, Sauced BBQ & Spirits and Yardhouse.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Downtown Commons (DOCO) is continuing its outdoor dining event this upcoming weekend.

Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center are also involved in the event. "DOCO Al Fresco" will feature six businesses: Echo & Rig, Local Eats, Polanco Cantina, Sauced BBQ & Spirits and Yardhouse.

The event is to begin on Feb. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will also be held on Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Feb. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Doco Al Fresco" could seat up to about 150 people with 55 tables spaced apart in the main plaza. Guests would be able to use their phones to access menus online in participating restaurants.

John Rineheart, a Sacramento King's president of business operations, said in a statement at the time the organizations are committed to reimagining the restaurant experience during this pandemic.

“With engaged partners and tenants working together and powered by today’s latest technology, ‘DOCO Al Fresco’ enables us to create new culinary experiences at an entirely new and elevated level in true Farm-to-Fork style," Rineheart said.

School of Rock, a Roseville private music school that teaches youth musicians, will perform on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will perform a diverse set of genres that include Foo Fighters, Nirvana, ACDC and Panic at the Disco.

David Endacott-Hicks, general manager of School of Rock, is thrilled they will be able to give his musicians' stage experience and training at the "DOCO Al Fresco" event.

"DOCO diners are in for a memorable musical experience not to be missed,” Endacott-Hicks said.

To reserve seating for "DOCO Al Fresco," click here.