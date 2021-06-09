DOCO businesses holding job fair on June 15

At least 19 businesses located in and around DOCO are participating and are looking for new employees.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Downtown Commons (DOCO) is holding a first-time job fair in its west plaza on Tuesday, June 15.

The job fair is to help showcase different DOCO businesses and help hire new employees for at least 18 DOCO businesses as more events and concerts are announced and start to take place again later this summer and this year.

Jobs range from entry level to management and there will be both full and part-time job opportunities available. Some of the businesses will even offer interviews at the job fair with "enticing hiring incentives," according to a press release.

Adding even more incentive to the people applying for jobs, each business station will have enter-to-win forms for a chance to win gift cards to different DOCO businesses.

DOCO Job Fair participants:

ABM Janitorial

ABM Parking

Allied Security

Burger Lounge

Echo & Rig

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

Flatstick Pub

Identity Boutique

Jamba – coming soon

Fanatics

The Look

Macy’s

Panda Express

The Pizza Press

Poke Ichii

Polanco Cantina

Punch Bowl Social – reopening June 16

Residences at The Sawyer

Yard House

The DOCO Job Fair will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

For more information on the job fair, go to the DOCO website by clicking HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: First big event in Sacramento since COVID shutdown sells out | Business Headlines