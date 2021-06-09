DOCO businesses holding job fair on June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Downtown Commons (DOCO) is holding a first-time job fair in its west plaza on Tuesday, June 15.
The job fair is to help showcase different DOCO businesses and help hire new employees for at least 18 DOCO businesses as more events and concerts are announced and start to take place again later this summer and this year.
Jobs range from entry level to management and there will be both full and part-time job opportunities available. Some of the businesses will even offer interviews at the job fair with "enticing hiring incentives," according to a press release.
Adding even more incentive to the people applying for jobs, each business station will have enter-to-win forms for a chance to win gift cards to different DOCO businesses.
DOCO Job Fair participants:
- ABM Janitorial
- ABM Parking
- Allied Security
- Burger Lounge
- Echo & Rig
- Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
- Flatstick Pub
- Identity Boutique
- Jamba – coming soon
- Fanatics
- The Look
- Macy’s
- Panda Express
- The Pizza Press
- Poke Ichii
- Polanco Cantina
- Punch Bowl Social – reopening June 16
- Residences at The Sawyer
- Yard House
The DOCO Job Fair will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.
