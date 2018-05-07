Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in South Sacramento, Wednesday night.

Crews were called out to the home in the 5600 block of Lerner Way, just east of Center Parkway and west of the S. Sacramento Freeway. The fire appears to have ignited in the attic/roof area of the home.

During their attack of the fire, firefighters found a dog inside – sheltered from the sounds of fireworks. Crews were able to get the dog out safely and without incident. No other injuries were reported.

After getting the fire under control, investigators determined the fire was caused by illegal fireworks.

A small dog who had been properly sheltered from the fireworks tonight was rescued from the home unharmed pic.twitter.com/pljJF6t5li — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2018

