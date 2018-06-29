Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is seeing an increase in dogs seized from illegal grow houses.

One of the dogs is currently up for adoption. Her name is Nora and she's estimated to be about 1-year-old.

"It was a SWAT search warrant we assisted with where she came from," said Jace Huggins, Chief Animal Control Officer with city of Sacramento.

Huggins said they assist police and bring in the dogs.

"We go out and respond with them once they secure the area," Huggins said. "We go in and remove the dogs. Many of the times people don't come for them."

Huggins estimated they've taken in about 70 dogs so far this year. They took in about 10 in the past week.

Huggins said some of them are shy, yet friendly, but still need to relearn how to play and be a dog again. Recently he's noticed they've been taking in more dogs together.

"We're not responding to houses with one dog with what we're used to seeing," Huggins said. "Now we're going to houses with three, four, five dogs."

He also said, not only are the dogs pulled from illegal grow houses, but from deplorable conditions.

"One of the other aspects of this obviously they're coming from what is presumed to be criminal activity and sometimes there's additional activity such as animal cruelty and neglect," Huggins said. "Recently the district attorney's office did get a prosecution on an animal cruelty charge that was related to a marijuana grow."

Before the dogs are up for adoption, they go through a rehabilitation program where they learn how to socialize with humans and other dogs.

